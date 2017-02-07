Leading Bathroom Company, Bassetts, Splash Out on New Showroom for Local Store

Bassetts, Northern Ireland’s largest bathroom, heating and tile company has announced the refurbishment of its Omagh branch, located on Dromore Road, with the opening of a newly redesigned showroom to showcase its growing range of bathroom and tile designs alongside a broad range of plumbing and heating products.

The showroom redesign is one of two refurbishments within the Bassetts network in County Tyrone, with the Dungannon branch having recently launched its new bathroom and tile showroom.

The new Omagh showroom space was designed to offer customers a complete showroom experience, utilising the space to inspire customers to be able to visualise complete bathroom settings in their homes, whilst offering a wider bathroom and tile selection.

In addition, the company has revealed plans for the summer opening of a newly refurbished showroom at its Clady store, acquired in September 2016, bringing the Bassetts network to 15 branches across Northern Ireland.

Locally-founded in 1982, the company, which is now part of the internationally renowned Saint-Gobain Group, has strengthened its operations significantly, almost tripling in size over the last ten years.

Omagh branch manager, Trevor Gilfillan, commented, “We hope our customers are inspired by the displays in our showroom and with the larger range of bathroom and tiling products now on offer. We are proud to be able to give our customers the best ranges at the best price and although there have been many changes, our good old fashioned, high standard of customer service will always remain the same”

Bassetts is all encompassing and caters for every bathroom, plumbing and heating need, ranging from bathrooms, showers and tiles through to radiators and boilers. Its extensive branch network provides residential and trade customers with bathroom solutions from the leading local and international manufacturers.

Bassetts has branches in Bangor, Belfast, Clady, Coleraine, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, L’Derry, Mallusk, Greencastle, Newry, Portadown and Omagh. For further information, visit www.bassettsonline.com or telephone head office on 028 3833 94 38.