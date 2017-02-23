Lindsay Mazda Celebrates New Mazda MX-5 RF with Iconic five-star Hotel Break Giveaway

On 25 February, Lindsay Mazda in Lisburn will host an exclusive preview event of the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF (Retractable Fastback). Held at the dealership on Market Place in Lisburn from 10:00 to 15:00, the event will offer customers the chance to be among the first to see and test drive the hotly-anticipated sports car.

As part of the celebrations, the Lisburn-based dealer will give away two nights’ bed and breakfast for two at the Culloden Estate and Spa hotel in Cultra. Overlooking Belfast Lough and the County Antrim Coastline, the luxury five-star hotel is one of the most prestigious luxury spa hotels in Northern Ireland, making it the perfect prize to celebrate the launch of Mazda’s latest iconic roadster. To enter, all customers need to do is confirm their attendance to the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF VIP preview event and provide their details. The live draw of the winning tickets will be held after the event on Monday 27th Feb.

“The interest we’ve received in the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF since its initial reveal at the New York Motor Show last year has been truly astounding,” explained Jonathan Davis, General Sales Manager at Lindsay Mazda. “We’re really looking forward to giving our customers the chance to get out on the road and be one of the first to experience the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF from behind the wheel, and to offer this incredible prize of a spa break. Not only will our customers be able to experience pure pleasure in driving the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF, they will also be in with the chance of enjoying relaxing at this luxury five-star hotel!”

Alongside the opportunity to win the luxury spa break, customers will also get the chance to explore the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF in an exciting and dynamic new way using high-tech Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets. While nothing compares to the sensation of driving the spirited new car, the special headsets allow customers to interact with a high-definition 3D version of the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF, personalising its exterior colours and interior trim. Customers attending the event will also get the chance to test drive the all-new Mazda RF and experience the all-new roadster first hand.

A flagship Launch Edition of the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF will herald the six model range. Limited to just 500 cars, the special model is priced at £28,995 and features unique styling and equipment throughout. It is powered by a 160ps 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine and boasts soft-touch Alcantara trim, Recaro seats, a numbered interior badge, a unique twin-tone roof, BBS alloy wheels, Piano Black door mirrors and rear spoiler. The Limited Edition model is available with a choice of free-of-charge Soul Red or Machine Grey Metallic paint.

The all-new Mazda MX-5 RF is available from Lindsay Mazda from 4 March 2017 and can be pre-ordered now. For more information about the all-new Mazda MX‑5 RF event call Lindsay Mazda on 028 92600200, visit the dealer on Market Place, Lisburn, or visit www.lindsaymazda.co.uk.