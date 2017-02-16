Lough Erne Resort Celebrates Record Breaking Year

Five-star Lough Erne Resort are celebrating the start of 2017 on a high, after scooping a host of awards for excellence in food and drink, weddings, the Thai Spa and accommodation in several major industry ceremonies. In a major triumph for the resort, the prestigious Luxury Travel Guide Awards named it Luxury Resort of the Year in Northern Ireland. These awards are renowned and are recognised as the pinnacle of the travel and tourism achievement. Excitingly in a unprecedented double, Lough Erne Resort was also voted Top Rated Wedding Venue in Northern Ireland by Weddingdates.ie, as voted by brides and grooms who posted testimonials and reviews on the web based service. Furthermore the resort, which hosted the world’s most powerful leaders at the G8 summit in 2013, also unveiled details of a exciting three-year, multi million pound investment plan earlier this year as part of its aim to strengthen its position as one of Ireland’s leading five-star hotels.

Speaking ahead of the tenth anniversary of the prestigious Resort, General Manager William Kirby said;

“This recognition across the resort reinforces Lough Erne Resort’s reputation for excellence and we look forward to another award-winning year in 2017. To be recognised at such a high level is a huge endorsement for the high quality service that we deliver for our guests and the ongoing work we undertake to ensure our unrivalled levels of expertise are an integral part of the Lough Erne Resort experience”.