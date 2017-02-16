Pharmacy in Focus Awards 2017

The highly esteemed annual ‘Pharmacy in Focus’ awards, sees more than 500 professionals gather at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel at Shaw’s Bridge to not only celebrate the awards, but to dance the night away at the tenth annual Ulster Chemists’ Association’s President’s Ball. Both South Belfast pharmacy Harrison Healthcare, and Portadown’s Andersons Pharmacy were victorious at this year’s ceremony, being recognised for the work they do in the community. Harrison Healthcare won not one but two awards, one for the Customer Service Award and the Enterprise within Pharmacy Award. For the Enterprise Within Pharmacy Award, it was Colin Harrison’s involvement in a local young man’s project that particularly impressed the judges: it was a project that the judges felt, “demonstrated a strong awareness of community need and commitment to effective and compassionate care”.

It was also a good night for Portadown’s Anderson’s Pharmacy, who were recognised at the ceremony for the innovative clinic that Judith Morrison, the pharmacy manager had set up. Judith had noticed that there was an increasing number of people coming in to the pharmacy with hypertension and hypercholesterolemia, and so as a independent prescribing pharmacist, decided to set up a weekly cardiovascular clinic within the local GP practise. Through the set up of the clinic, Judith helps patients to achieve optimal blood pressure control through both lifestyle and medication changes. For her work and the work of all at Anderson’s Pharmacy they formally recognised with the Community Pharmacy Initiative Award, which was sponsored by Actavis UK.