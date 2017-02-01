Comic Relief is appealing once again to the people of Northern Ireland to help fundraise and change people’s lives across the UK and Africa, by holding work place bake sales, fancy dress days or even just by buying a red nose to wear on Friday 24th March. In 2015 the money raised from Northern Ireland alone was a staggering £500,000 and helped to fund over 96 projects across the region, so your actions really do make all the difference. The day will culminate in an unmissable night of live comedy at 7pm on the BBC with icons such as French and Saunders, Joe Lycett and Graham Norton ensuring television gold. But the fun doesn’t stop there as there will also be a range of celebrities like superstar Ed Sheeran, on hand to show you just where your donations will be going. Ed visited Liberia to see first hand the help Comic Relief does and was joined in song by the children he visited, many of whom had been orphaned by the outbreak of Ebola. The positivity of the children struck a chord with Ed and he said, “It was an incredibly eye opening experience and I’m really proud to support Comic Relief and see what they are doing to help these children have a better future”.

Further fun is provided by the noses themselves as they have been transformed into characters on a digital comic strip game available on rednoseday.com with voices being lent by Professor Stephen Hawking, Warwick Davies, Nick Grimshaw, Lenny Henry, Harry Hill, Alex Jones, Katie Price and Joe Sugg. These nine Red Noses will be available to find in surprise bags from Sainsburys, Oxfam and from the Red Nose Day website.

So listen to Christine Lampard when she says; “Come on Northern Ireland I’m wearing my Nose with pride and encouraging everyone to do the same. Red Nose Day is back on Friday 24th March so put the date in your diary, make your laugh matter and raise as much as you can. Order your Fundraising Kit now at rednoseday.com and get involved”.

Tickets to join the live audience will go on sale next month, details of which will be available soon on the BBC website.