Review – Nobody Does It Better

Ulster Tatler’s Kellie Burch samples pure pampering perfection at the Spa Experience By Better, located within the new Olympia Leisure Centre complex in Belfast.

When you think of Belfast’s Boucher Road, tranquil retreat does not automatically spring to mind. However, nestled within the uber modern, state-of the-art new Olympia Leisure Complex, is the Spa Experience By Better, the ultimate getaway from everyday hustle and bustle.

I was recently very lucky to be invited along to sample what delights the Spa Experience By Better has to offer. I was warmly welcomed by the professional staff at reception and provided with a robe, towel and flip flops, presented in a lovely ‘Spa Experience’ tote, then shown to the Spa’s changing area. The space is stylish with modern showers, a hair-drying station and lockers to securely leave your belongings.

Once changed, I was given a tour of the impressive Thermal Suite. I decided to alternate the different hot and cold experiences, starting with a visit to the super relaxing Sanarium, which is like a mix between a sauna and a steam room, followed by a trip to the stylish white and blue Ice Room, which has a steady supply of crushed ice to rub into your skin. It was then time to heat things up again in the Aroma Steam Room, which, with a fragrant scent, indulged all my senses. The perfect antithesis to this was the Ice Bucket Shower, which was as cold as it sounds, but was the ideal way to get my circulation pumping. My final hot experience was the sauna, which offers a lovely dry heat and left me feeling completely relaxed.

My next stop was the impeccably designed Monsoon Showers, which boast premium features including colour changing shower settings, to create an ambient atmosphere to wash away all your stress. After I worked my way through the full spectrum of the jet sprays, from warm tropical downpour to the cool water stream, it was time to try the Hydrotherapy Pool. As I got settled, the powerful jets kicked in, instantaneously pummelling any residue tension from my body; this really is heaven on earth.

After a long soak, it was time to dry out on one of the exquisite Hamman Benches. These heated tiled loungers are the quintessential way to unwind between experiences. The Hamman Benches are window facing, allowing you to watch the clouds lazily drift across the sky as you enjoy a glass of fruit infused water. I am not ashamed to admit by this stage I was so chilled out, I could have easily drifted to sleep. It was here that Isabelle, my beauty therapist for the day, found me.

After completing a treatment card, I was shown to the treatment room. With a delightful aroma of oils, combined with a chic decor, I immediately felt at ease. As I got comfortable on the heated treatment bed, I was excited to try my first treatment: the Experience Wellbeing Massage. Upon consultation, Isabelle asked me what type of a massage I preferred (I opted for destress), as well as enquired as to where I held most of my tension (my back). The signature treatment incorporates a variety of massage techniques and is designed to alleviate tension, aches and pains. Isabelle used a fragrant oil and after enquiring if the pressure was to my liking, worked her way through the knots in my back to my neck, shoulders, arms and legs; the massage, combined with the soothing heat of the bed, left me feeling serene from my head, right down to my toes.

To complete my experience, I then got to sample the Elemis Superfood Pro Radiance facial. Again, Isabelle quizzed me about any areas of concerns I had regarding my skin. I am prone to break outs and so she tailored the facial specifically to tackle this. With an enzyme exfoliator and a balancing face mask, in addition to a plethora of superfoods, this treatment provided my skin with a nutrional boost. My skin has been feeling the effects of the winter, however once Isabelle had worked her magic my skin felt smooth, soft and plumper and was noticeably brighter. That evening, the slight break out I had around my hairline had also died down considerably.

As my time in the spa came to a close, I reluctantly returned to the changing facilities to get ready to head back to reality. I have been to a few spas in my time and I can honestly say the Spa Experience By Better was definitely up there with the best of them. The facilities are stylish, state-of-the-art and designed to perfection. The staff, from reception to the beauty therapists, were ultra professional but also welcoming, attentive and engaging. After my trip to the Spa, I could feel the effects well into the next day; I felt relaxed and energised whilst my skin felt nourished, detoxified and supple. After such an impressive first visit, I know I will definitely return to Spa Experience By Better!

ULSTER TATLER READERS’ EVENT

If you want to try the Spa Experience By Better first hand, be sure to check out their Ulster Tatler Readers’ Event on 6th April (from 6-9pm), where guests can sample a range of free mini treatments, receive shopping discounts on retail products and future bookings (up to %30), as well as a glass of Prosecco and canapés. Spaces are limited, so to secure your place, simply email: belfast@gll.org putting ‘Ulster Tatler’ in the subject bar.

Spa Experience by Better, Boucher Road, Belfast. Tel: 07483031864.