On Tuesday 31st January 2017 The Conservatory at Galgorm Resort and Spa celebrated the “Spirit of the City” with Belfast 1912 Gin. This Cask Gin has been the focus of Ian Killen since 1994, with the discovery of a secret gin receipe pre-dating 1912. The gin was just launched in December 2016, seven years after the name was trademarked. Guests enjoyed signature serves all matched with delicious light bites from the 3AA Rosette kitchen.

