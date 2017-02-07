posted on February 7th, 2017

SULLIVAN UPPER SCHOOL GALA


Former Sullivan Upper School Pupils hosted Mark Simpson and Alison Fleming hosted a star studded Gala event in Titanic Belfast to celebrate the school’s 140 year history, and raise funds for new sporting facilities.

Among the guests were Great British Bake Off star Andrew Smyth, Sky’s Dermont Murnaghan and former Linfield Manager David Jeffrey who was auctioneer for the night.

As well as a prize Blotto draw, guests were treated to video messages from some of the school’s most famous former pupils including golfing super star Rory McIlroy and rugby hero Darren Cave.

For full coverage of this event, check out the March issue of the Ulster Tatler, on sale soon!
Tester
Debbie Topping, Andrew Smyth and Corrin Warmington.
Gill Stewart, Jemma Moore, Becky Eves, Laura-Anne Hann, Jordan Adair and Fiona Elliott.
Gill Stewart, Jemma Moore, Becky Eves, Laura-Anne Hann, Jordan Adair and Fiona Elliott.
Jenny Beattie, Karis Holley, Judith Holley, Aimee Finley and Georgia Holley.
Jenny Beattie, Karis Holley, Judith Holley, Aimee Finley and Georgia Holley.
Lydia McQuoid, Emma Quinn, Jessica Chrishop, Amy Rothwell and Emily Davidson.
Lydia McQuoid, Emma Quinn, Jessica Chrishop, Amy Rothwell and Emily Davidson.