Titanic Belfast Welcomes William Harland

William Harland aged 13, whose great, great, great, great uncle was owner of the Harland and Wolff Shipyard that built the RMS Titanic, travelled to Northern Ireland to visit the world’s largest Titanic visitor experience, Titanic Belfast, where he was greeted by the famous ‘H&W’ cranes that are still a mainstay over the city. The 13 year old’s great uncle, Edward Harland was one of the main figures behind the infamous RMS Titanic and Belfast’s strong industrial heritage. The Harland name is synonymous with Belfast and his legacy lasts to this day: so the staff at Titanic Belfast were on hand to help William discover more about his illustrious relative.

Titanic Belfast and its world class exhibits tell the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through to her construction and launch, and her tragic maiden voyage that ended in disaster. The iconic attraction has now welcomed almost 3.5 million visitors and was recently named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the prestigious World Travel Awards!

Faye Harland, William’s mother said, “William loves everything to do with the Titanic and wanted to learn more about his family’s legacy and heritage – where better to do that than Belfast. It was great for him to see and learn first hand about its shipbuilding and industrial heritage and his family’s role in it”.

Tim Husbands MBE, the Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, also commented; “There are literally thousands of fascinating connections to the Titanic but to have one of the Harland family with us is an honour. Over the years we have welcomed guests including Her Majesty the Queen, but our staff equally loved having William to visit and teaching him about the work of his family, and about what the Harland and Wolff Shipyard meant to Belfast”.