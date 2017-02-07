The Youth Orchestra’s Annual Formal

The Youth Orchestra and the Concert Band are the two most senior groups in the Belfast School of Music. They recently celebrated their annual formal in the Wellington Park Hotel. The formal is a student-run event and provides an excellent opportunity for the students to socialise and get to know peers. It is also the main fundraising initiative undertaken by the students and the money raised will contribute to further, exciting opportunities. Every year, one of the two ensembles will undertake an international tour and this year the Youth Orchestra will visit Spain and Portugal. As the groups face increased financial pressure with cuts to Arts funding across the board, events like the formal have become even more important in ensuring that these opportunities are kept alive. It is encouraging that this year’s formal was the most popular for some time with over 240 people attending.

For more coverage of this event check out our March issue on sale Friday 24 February.

Eva Le-Mahieu, Caitlin Arthurs, Niamh Brown, Molly Deazley and Eimear O’Keefe.

Matthew Sayers, Sean Small, Leon Richardson, Joseph McKervey and Owen McKavanagh.

Niamh Napier, Tania Murphy and Anna Miskelly.