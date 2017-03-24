Ara Shoes Launches Exciting Range of Ladies’ Footwear For Spring/Summer

For the 2017 spring/summer season, ara, one of Ireland’s leading shoe brands, has launched an eye catching and exciting range of ladies’ footwear which is guaranteed to appeal to ara’s style and comfort conscious customers.

Sporty and casual might well be the slogan for spring and summer. Sporting influences are reflected in both casual and business outfits for the new season and this is reflected in ara’s sneakers which are true all-rounders, giving informal summer outfits and stylish eveningwear a casual touch. Classic sneakers, trainer-style and high-tops are the focus of the new ara women’s collection, representing its primary model group.

White is again an important trend colour but the new collection also exhibits a lot of silver and rose gold as well, including a very clean combination of the two. Metallics, snake versions in natural colours and multi-coloured patterns also play a major role, along with marbled paint materials. Decorative details like zippers and buckles, rhinestone images and ornaments present the shoes in a trendy light.

Without doubt, the skilled workmanship that goes into ara products ensures perfect fit. The great wearing comfort for which ara is renowned comes through in such features as the new, interior heel pad, dynamic footbed adjustment with memory foam, leather-covered removable insoles and high-quality linings of calf and goat leather.

The new ara women’s collection is designed for and will be warmly welcomed by all discerning fashion-conscious women.

The Jenny range within ara is all fun this season with a bit of ’70’s flair and ’90’s retro and once again the sporting influence is very evident. Focusing on high-tech comfort features, Jenny fans will be wearing flat jogging shoes and dandies, sandals with ankle emphasis, or – the latest thing – sneakers ranging from trainers to high-tops. The collection also includes really attractive slim summery pumps and ballerinas.

As ever, Jenny’s huge selling point is the high level of comfort, coupled with stylish young design at an affordable price.

See www.arashoesireland.com for your nearest ara stockists.