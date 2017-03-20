Belfast City Weekend Flights Introduced For Isle of Man TT

Eastern Airways has introduced weekend flights during the Isle of Man TT to meet high demand for services between Belfast City and the Isle of Man.

The UK regional airline, which started the Belfast City – Isle of Man route on Monday 13th March, has now added weekend flights for 27th and 28th May, 3rd and 4th June and 10th and 11th June 2017.

On Sunday the airline moved quickly to secure the future of routes to Belfast City and Newcastle from the Isle of Man, following Citywing’s liquidation, to provide a continuation of daily weekday services to and from the island.

Weekend services leave Belfast City at 12.15pm, landing in the Isle of Man at 12.55pm. Flights depart the Isle of Man at 11.05am arriving in Belfast City at 11.45am.

Fares start from £59 one way, including taxes and charges and are bookable via www.easternairways.com, calling Eastern Airways on 08703 669100 or through your travel agent.

Flights are operated on a 29-seat Jetstream 41 aircraft and the airline provides complimentary drinks on board.

Mathew Herzberg, Head of Commercial for Eastern Airways, said: “Since moving quickly over the weekend to provide a continuation of the Belfast City-Isle of Man route, we have introduced three weekends of flights during the TT races, in response to high demand. The TT is a fantastic spectacle and we’ve added these extra weekend flights so people don’t miss out, but we do advise they book early as other flights are filling up fast.”

Katy Best, Commercial and Marketing Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “I’m delighted that Eastern Airways has recognised, only days after entering the Northern Ireland market, that there is a huge and fanatical motorsport fraternity based this side of the Irish Sea. This will be welcome news to TT fans and is a further endorsement of Eastern Airways’ commitment to Belfast.”

Passengers travelling with Eastern Airways are not charged for check-in, baggage or choice of seat. Hold baggage allowance is 15kg per person and hand luggage allowance is 10kg per person. Those with fully flexible tickets are entitled to 2x 23kg hold bags. Check-in opens 90 minutes before the flight with check-in closing just 30 minutes before the departure time.

Eastern Airways has been operating for 19 years and has two Embraer 170 and three Embraer 145 jets in its fleet, as well as nine Saab 2000s and is the largest operator in the world of Jetstream 41 aircraft with 17.