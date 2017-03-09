Belfast Film Festival Unveils Eye-Popping Line Up

Belfast Film Festoval 2017 has unveiled its eye-popping eleven day line-up of unforgettable movie moments from 30th March to 9th April. The Festival has already revealed its coup of bringing Hollywood star John Cusack to the city to receive the Réalta Award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema. Tickets for the event at Movie House Cinemas sold out within hours and screenings have been added of High Fidelity at Queen’s Film Theatre and Max at Strands Arts Centre, both of which John will attend and participate in a Q&A with the audience.

There are also over 130 other films from 35 countries featuring the best in new cinema, big movie premieres, absorbing documentaries, and a local filmmakers’ showcase – plus quirky events including a Calamity Jane Sing-A-Long and a Star Trek Galaxy Quest. Opening the 17th Belfast Film Festival is Mindhorn, which is already a contender for the funniest film of the year. The film’s star, Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), will attend the premiere of this new comic romp about a washed-up actor whose fictional detective from the 1980s is called upon to deal with a fugitive killer. Likewise the Closing Gala is the European premiere of Bad Day for The Cut, a modern-day revenge thriller directed by Chris Baugh from local production company Six Mile Hill.

Belfast Film Festival Director Michele Devlin said: “We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actor, producer, screenwriter and author John Cusack as our special guest this year and are grateful to TourismIreland, Into Film, Film Hub NI and Movie House Cinemas for supporting his visit. However we are equally happy welcome so many other filmmakers representing a diverse and breathtaking Festival line-up, from established producers, writers and directors to those just getting their feet on the industry ladder”.