Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Belfast marked St Patrick’s Day with a colourful carnival parade and free concert on Friday 17th March. The streets were awash with colour from 12 noon as the parade left the city hall snaking its way through the heart of the city to Custom House Square where the annual concert started at 12.45pm. Community groups from across Belfast’s cultural spectrum took part in this year’s Belfast themed parade, alongside professional and amateur performers, costumed characters, musicians and dancers. This year’s concert line-up included: Fleur East (X Factor runner-up), Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and Stooshe, drumming talent from the local Belfast Boys’ Model and traditional tunes from the band ‘The Rare Aul Stuff’.

Beat n Drum with band leader Matt Vernon (left) pictured at the City Hall prior to taking part in the St Patricks Day carnival parade in Belfast on Friday 17th March. Suffolk Circus Skills pictured with the Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Mary Ellen Campbell at the City Hall prior to taking part in the St Patricks Day carnival parade in Belfast on Friday 17th March. East Belfast Mission - Turas, pictured at the City Hall prior to taking part in the St Patricks Day carnival parade in Belfast on Friday 17th March. St Johns GAC Belfast - Under 10 Camogie, pictured at the City Hall prior to taking part in the St Patricks Day carnival parade in Belfast on Friday 17th March. Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band members/supporters Andrew and Lorraine McIlwaine and their son Oliver pictured with the Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Mary Ellen Campbell at the City Hall prior to taking part in the St Patricks Day carnival parade in Belfast on Friday 17th March. Pipe Major John Fittis (left) and (Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band) pictured taking part in the St Patricks Day carnival parade in Belfast on Friday 17th March. Pete Sodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross (Cool FM presenters) pictured at the St Patricks Day concert at Custom House Square. Pipe Major John Fittis and Drum Sergeant Matthew Shaw (Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band) pictured at the Duke of York bar where the band played a few tunes after taking part in the St Patricks Day parade. Included is Paul OHare (Manager). Willie Drennan (second from left at front) and his musicians and James Bamford (right) tootling their flutes in the St Patricks Day carnival parade.