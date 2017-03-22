posted on March 22nd, 2017
Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day Celebrations
Belfast marked St Patrick’s Day with a colourful carnival parade and free concert on Friday 17th March. The streets were awash with colour from 12 noon as the parade left the city hall snaking its way through the heart of the city to Custom House Square where the annual concert started at 12.45pm. Community groups from across Belfast’s cultural spectrum took part in this year’s Belfast themed parade, alongside professional and amateur performers, costumed characters, musicians and dancers. This year’s concert line-up included: Fleur East (X Factor runner-up), Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and Stooshe, drumming talent from the local Belfast Boys’ Model and traditional tunes from the band ‘The Rare Aul Stuff’.