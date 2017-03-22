Bushmills® Irish Whiskey Kicks Off #AnswerTheCall Series With ‘Whiskey By Candlelight’ Event

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey has today kicked off an event series to salute local creators, thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs and adventurers from across Northern Ireland. The #AnswerTheCall series sees Bushmills® Irish Whiskey partnering with creators, thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs and adventurers to celebrate their stories and inspire others to fulfil their true calling. A series of collaborator events will be held in Belfast’s iconic venues across 2017. Each event will

celebrate those who have defied convention to follow their own path and aim to inspire undiscovered talent to ignite and follow their own individual passions.

The Old Bushmills Distillery™ has been handcrafting whiskey for over 400 years, and is one of the first distilleries in the world to make both single malt and blended Irish whiskey. This innovation and fearlessness has inspired the launch of the #AnswerTheCall campaign.

The first event will be hosted by Downpatrick duo, Michael Morris and Mark Kelly, collectively known as The Bearded Candle Makers.

The pair will host a free event aptly named, ‘Whiskey by Candlelight’ this 30 March 2017 at Love and Death Inc. in association with highly acclaimed bartender Anthony Farrell. The evening will offer whiskey enthusiasts the opportunity to understand the art of documenting scent and create their very own keepsake candle, inspired by the rich, fruit notes and deep intense taste of Bushmills® Black Bush. Attendees will also be treated to a specially-created, whiskey tasting, crafted by Love and Death Inc. To register for ‘Whiskey by Candlelight’, visit www.answerthecall.co.uk.

Michael and Mark launched The Bearded Candle Makers while they were both in full time employment. Three years after their lightbulb moment, products made by The Bearded Candle Makers are sold to customers around the world. Michael and Mark shy away from traditional scents and experiment with unexpected aromas such as whiskey, coffee and turf. Helping people across the globe relive forgotten or favourite memories through scent, is what drives the duo to continue carving their own path through the candle industry.

Self-acclaimed creatives, The Bearded Candle Makers refused to be chained to a desk and even though candle making sees them working harder for longer each day, the adventures they have had in discovering and experimenting are the creatively satisfying challenges they have always craved.

Some of the other talent collaborating with Bushmills® Irish Whiskey to host and curate #AnswerTheCall events include; Whitehead based tattoo artist Willy G who in his second year of tattooing won 6 awards and has countless celebrity clients on his books, one of Belfast’s best known street artists, Visual Waste who has attracted thousands of tourists to Belfast through his expressive and unpredictable murals and David Torrans, owner of Belfast’s only independent crime-fiction bookstore No Alibis, who for the last 20 years has been fighting off the giants of the book world.

All events in the #AnswerTheCall series will offer attendees the opportunity to experience bespoke serves showcasing the signature smooth taste and famous style of Bushmills® Black Bush.

More information about the #AnswerTheCall event series and the local talent involved can be found

at www.answerthecall.co.uk. To join in the conversation and keep up to date with the

#AnswerTheCall series, follow Bushmills® Black Bush on social media @BushmillsUK.