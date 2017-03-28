Lowe Bros Master Butchers Triumphs at the All-Ireland Butchery Excellence Awards

Lowe Bros Master Butchers has once again reigned supreme at the 2016/2017 All-Ireland Butchery Excellence Awards.

This Stewartstown based family business, which has been operating for 62 years and spanning three generations, is no stranger to the limelight with a whole host of accolades paying testament to their commitment to quality and service.

The family come from a farming background and as such strive to guarantee the quality of their meats from farm to fork, something which owner Kevin Lowe considers to be a key contributor to customer satisfaction. They meanwhile have a Food Hygiene Rating of 5, the highest awarded, and are a proud member of the Northern Ireland Elite Butchers Association. This master butchers has proven itself a cut above the rest once again at the prestigious Butchery Excellence Ireland Awards hosted at the Valley Hotel Fivemiletown back in November.

These awards lead the way in celebrating and acknowledging traditional butchery skills, whilst rewarding innovative and new techniques that are required to excel in a modern butchery environment.

Lowe Bros was honoured to accept the “Best Butcher Counter Display” and “Best Neighbourhood Team” awards at the prestigious ceremony. Mr Lowe remarked that the awards were “a great acknowledgement of the superior standards that we aim to deliver to our customers every day”. He added: “However they would not be possible without the excellent team here and it’s great to be able to say that we are the champions.”

At Lowe Bros staff are trained to know the products on sale, inside and out, so they can instruct their customer on the best ways to handle and cook them. The team was meanwhile paid a recent visit by Sky TV which can be viewed on the business’s Facebook Page if you missed it.

For more information call: 028 8773 8742, or visit: www.lowebros.com.