MaxMara Brings Italian High Fashion To Belfast

One of the biggest events in Ireland’s social calendar in 2017 is set to be an exclusive fashion show by luxury Italian design house MaxMara, as it brings its full Spring/Summer 2017 Collection from the catwalks of Milan to Belfast City Hall, on 10th March in support of leading learning disability charity Positive Futures.

Positive Futures provides support to people with a learning disability, acquired brain injury or autistic spectrum condition, and their carers. The CEO of the charity Agnes Lunny OBE, remarked; “We are delighted to benefit from such a prestigious international show by one of the most exclusive names in fashion. The money raised will make a real difference to the people we support”.

Nina Wallis, owner of MaxMara’s Belfast store commented, “The fashion of the show will be inspired by architect, designer and intellectual Lina Bo Bardi in a fusion of creative, radical, passion. Bo Bardi was a woman with a vision years ahead of her time, who embodied Latin America’s compelling take on modernism”. MaxMara borrows high performance jerseys and nylons from the sports arena for glamorous body con dresses, bodies and combinations with heat sealed construction. A structured mesh gives a hi-tech makeover to MaxMara’s own design icon, the 101801. Shiny new Lina sunglasses and Bardi-esque wooden soled techno-clogs complete the look. Make up for the show will be by Charlotte Tilbury, with hair by international session stylist Richard Phillipart for BaByliss.

Tickets for the show are priced at £35 per person or £75 for a VIP experience and these are available online from http://bit.ly/2mpeVpW.