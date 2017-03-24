Titanic Belfast Celebrates Its 5th Birthday

Titanic Belfast is celebrating its fifth birthday on 31st March and is marking the occasion in style with a weekend of family fun! Come along and join the birthday bonanza – let your kids be a trailblazer and follow the story of the Titanic, from her conception in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to her famous maiden voyage and tragic end and complete our 5th Birthday Challenge Trail in partnership with Tayto High Fives.

See history in a new way with living history characters throughout the Titanic Experience and on board SS Nomadic, enjoy a kids game zone, facepainting and meet the Titanic mascots – plus be in with a chance to win at every corner with spot prizes galore! There has never been a better time for families to visit! For more information, visit www.titanicbelfast.com.

A Night to Remember

April 14 is the anniversary of the sinking of one of history’s most famous ships. The legend of Titanic will forever remain in the hearts and minds of those born in Belfast. Join Titanic Belfast for a commemorative evening as it takes you on a journey of reflection and relive the story of Titanic through the eyes of those whose lives were shaped by her journey. Tickets: £5 per person, tour times: Leaving every 10 minutes from 20:30pm until 21:40pm.

