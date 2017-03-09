Uptown Funk In Store for Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day Celebrations

This year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations look set to be another spectacular success: at 12 noon on Friday the 17th March a wonderfully vibrant parade themed simply ‘Belfast; will depart from outside City Hall and make its way to Custom House Square, where the annual free concert headlined by X Factor’s Fleur East, begins at 12.45pm. There will also be a range of street theatre acts and face painters to keep even the youngest revellers entertained.

Speaking at the launch of Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations today, Lord Mayor Alderman Brian Kingston said: “You won’t want to miss this year’s St Patrick’s Day in Belfast. The hugely talented Beat Carnival have really outdone themselves in producing a breathtakingly colourful parade which celebrates the character and diversity of our city and our people”.

Cool FM is the council’s media partner and their breakfast team Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross will compere the concert. The team said, “We are excited to be involved in Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day Celebrations this year. With the line up on stage and the amazing energy of a Belfast audience, the atmosphere is going to be fantastic and we really can’t wait to see all the thousands of happy faces at this family friendly fun event!”

Entry to the concert is on a first come first served basis. Alcohol is strictly forbidden and other terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks