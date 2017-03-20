Win a Dream Bathroom Worth Up To £10,000

Leading bathroom company, Bassetts, has launched the first-ever ‘Northern Ireland’s Nightmare Bathroom Competition’ with the most deserving entrant winning their dream bathroom renovation worth £10,000.

With the likes of avocado bathrooms being voted as one of the biggest turn-offs in houses, the competition aims to provide householders in Northern Ireland with the chance to bring their bathroom up to date with the installation of a brand new, top-quality bathroom.

The cost of a new bathroom varies, from around £2,500 to upwards of £6,000 and householders with nightmare bathrooms are being urged to submit an image or video of their current (or not so current!) bathroom, along with a reason why they deserve a dream bathroom for a chance to win theirs for free.

Judging the entries will be an expert panel led by interior designer Philip Rodgers. Philip is the owner of Philip Rodgers Design, based in Dungannon, and has worked on projects such as The Cloud 9 Skybar in the Hilton Prague as well as the Crowne Plaza and the Hampton by Hilton in Belfast.

The entrant with the worst bathroom will be crowned the winner and awarded a brand new bathroom renovation of their choice. The four runners-up will each receive a special discount for bathrooms in any Bassetts’ store.

Competition judge and expert designer Philip Rodgers said, “A recent bathroom trends report revealed that 62% of people want their bathroom easy to clean and disinfect, 47% want their bathroom to relax them and 43% want good lighting in their bathroom. 0% said they wanted theirs to give them nightmares!

“People considering renovating their bathroom should look to recent trends such as wooden features, brass finishes, bold tiles and mixing dark colours and textures to create a modern bathroom that will add value to your house in 2017.”

Bassetts Managing Director Alan Wright said, “We recognise the impact a quality bathroom can have, not only on the overall of a house but also on the quality of someone’s life. We are looking forward to receiving floods of entries and may the worst bathroom win.”

Post your image or video entries on Bassetts’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bassettsbathrooms/ or tweet it to @bassetts_ph using #NightmareBathrooms.

Entries to the competition are free and must be submitted by Thursday 20th April. Five finalists will be selected to go through to the final round with the winner selected by a public vote on Wednesday 10th May 2017.

To verify your entry you must email competitions@bassettsonline.com to confirm that you have read and understand the competition’s terms and conditions, which can be found atwww.bassettsonline.com/competition and provide your name, phone number and address so you can be contacted with any updates on the competition.

Catering for every need, ranging from boilers and radiators through to bathrooms, showers, tiles and everything in between, Bassetts currently employs over 100 people with branches in Bangor, Belfast, Clady, Coleraine, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, Greencastle, L’Derry, Mallusk, Newry, Portadown and Omagh.

For further information, visit www.bassettsonline.com or telephone 028 3833 94 38.