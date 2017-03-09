World-Renowned Sculptor Exhibits at Market Place Theatre

The next exciting exhibition to feature at the Market Place Gallery is Kevin Francis Gray: Mid-Career Retrospective: the exhibition opens on Thursday 16th March until 13th April 2017 and comprises Gray’s sculptural works from the last decade with diverse materials from rain and plaster, to porcelain, bronze and marble. Born in Armagh, Gray returns to his hometown for this unique solo exhibition as part of the city’s annual Home of St Patrick Festival Armagh & Down. Gary’s exhibition focuses on his career up until late 2015, showcasing his early investigations into material, and the varied selection of work gives a glimpse into the range of personal inspirations Gray draws from both his life growing up in South Armagh and the wider context of living and working in East London and its surrounding neighbourhood.

This exhibition comes at a pivotal moment in his career,as Gray develops new artistic language using exclusively marble: further pushing what he sees as the possible limits of the material, as well as the opportunity to contextualise an otherwise classic material in a contemporary conversation.

Throughout the majority of his career, Gray has worked closely with the Giannoni family, who are among the oldest and most respected marble artisans in Pietrasanta, Tuscany. Previously known for producing replicas of seminal Vatican sculptures, the artisans are deeply rooted in tradition, and before Gray, had never extensively worked with a contemporary artist. Impressively Gray’s work has been included in exhibitions at the Pace Gallery, New York; Pace Gallery, London; Royal Academy, London; Sudeley Castle, Winchcombe; Museum of Contemporary Art of the Val de-Marne, Paris; Nieuw Dakota, Amsterdam; Palazzo Arti Napoli, Naples; Musee d’art Moderne, Saint-Etienne; ARTIUM, Centro-Museo Vasco de Arte Contemporáneo, Spain; Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Israel; and Art Space, New York.

Admission to the exhibition is free. For further information and bookings go to www.marketplacearmagh.com.