Belfast Harbour To Unify Communities With Launch Of New Competition

The Big Lunch (an Eden Project Communities Initiative) and Belfast Harbour have teamed up to give young people a chance to make a positive change where they live. It will be celebrated across the UK from Friday 16th June to Sunday 18th June, providing neighborhoods with the opportunity to celebrate their communities.

This engaging competition encourages young people aged 8-18 to team up with a local group to strengthen community spirit where they live. All they have to do is send a short 3 minute long video message to the Big Lunch Team outlining their plan for how to improve their community.

The closing date is 24th May and the winners will be announced 18th June during Big Lunch day. The best entries are in for a chance of winning £3,000 worth of reusable materials which can be used for community spirited activity and 4 entrants will be awarded with £500 and a further 5 entrants with £200 to spend in the same way.

Jenni Barkley Communications and Corporate responsibility Manager of Belfast harbor said:

“The Big Lunch is a fantastic initiative that Belfast Harbour is proud to support. Through this, we want to create broader, supportive community networks throughout Northern Ireland.”

Grainne Mc Closkey, Northern Ireland Manager of The Big Lunch adding:

“We hope to see lots of young people across Northern Ireland taking up this simple challenge and making good and lasting local intergenerational community connections”

For more information: contact Grainne Mc Closkey – 07703189048, gmccloskey@edenproject.com.

Or visit: www.edenprojectcommunities.com/youthcompetition.