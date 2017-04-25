BUSHMILLS® Irish Whiskey To Discover Northern Ireland’s Literary Talent

#AnswerTheCall sees Bushmills® Irish Whiskey working with local creators, thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs and adventurers to celebrate their stories and inspire others to fulfil their true calling.

Keen to celebrate local talent, #AnswerTheCall has teamed up with David Torrans of No Alibis to offer undiscovered writers in Northern Ireland the opportunity to have their work published. Writers are invited to compose an ode for the fearless, spirited and defiant amongst us and submit it to answerthecall.co.uk. A selection of the submissions that embrace the Bushmills spirit of fearlessness and determination will feature in a publication exclusively available at No Alibis.

The Old Bushmills Distillery has been handcrafting whiskey for over 400 years, and is one of the first distilleries in the world to make both single malt and blended Irish whiskey. This innovation and fearlessness to forge a new path is something David Torrans can identify with.

Fighting off the giants of the books industry is a tall order but cultural hotspot, No Alibis has confidently owned its place in the market since 1997. Like Bushmills Irish Whiskey staying true to its recipe throughout the malt tax of the 1850s, No Alibis has been persistent in fighting off the books industry, refusing to be intimidated by bigger industry players. For over 20 years, David has defied the rise of digital publishing and the never-ending march of national book chains to create a unique book buying experience for Belfast’s literature lovers.

David once only dreamed of owning his own bookstore and worked the 9-5 slog as a mushroom picker, barman and civil servant. Until he answered his call. With expression his passion and literature his tool, David established No Alibis to serve as a cool, interactive medium between readers and writers. His vision was to create much more than a bookshop, rather a cultural hotspot to nurture visitors’ passions and talents for literary arts – everything from spoken-word to song-writing to reading.

Now, No Alibis represents a success story, each chapter filled with challenges and accomplishments and each page packed with ambition.

Some of the other talent collaborating with Bushmills Irish Whiskey to host and curate #AnswerTheCall events include; Whitehead based tattoo artist Willy G who in his second year of tattooing won 6 awards and has countless celebrity clients on his books, one of Belfast’s best known street artists, Visual Waste who has attracted thousands of tourists to Belfast through his expressive and unpredictable murals and Kevin Pyke, owner of Derry based Pyke ‘n’ Pomme, an acclaimed street food style eatery.

To submit creative words for consideration for the #AnswerTheCall publication, visit www.answerthecall.co.uk.

To join in the conversation and keep up to date with the #AnswerTheCall series, follow Bushmills on social media @BushmillsUK.