Coleraine RFC Rresident’s Dinner

Coleraine Rugby Football and Cricket Club held a President’s Dinner in support of its chosen charity, Alzheimer’ Society. The evening was compered by Sarah Travers, ambassador for the charity, and more than 110 guests enjoyed an excellent meal, prepared by chef Sean McIlroy, before dancing to the fantastic Rattles and the Shakers. Sarah also presented a number of annual club awards and rugby Captain Mikey Poskitt was on hand to celebrate winning the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championships and promotion to Division 1 next season.

