Diamonds & Daiquiris at Jack Murphy Jewellers

Jack Murphy Jewellers celebrated their 5th annual cocktail party at 63 Hill Street Newry on the 6th of April. This was a special event as they recognised the founder, Jack’s 60th year in the jewellery trade. A relaxed evening of cocktails and canapés while trying on and viewing the stunning diamond collection. One lucky attendee – Clarice Downey won a £1,000 diamond on the night!

