An Entertaining Spring Fair at Barnett Demesne

Roll up! Roll up! for fun as Belfast’s annual Spring Fair unleashes a feast of family entertainment in the grounds of Barnett Demesne over the weekend of Saturday, 29 April and Sunday, 30 April.

Surrounded by a colourful pageant of spring flowers including glorious daffodils children can view the scarecrow display or try to score a bullseye having a go at archery. They can take pony rides, dance, climb, get a caricature drawing, use junk to create artistic masterpieces, meet the larger than life characters ‘Himself’ and ‘Herself’ or just sit still and enjoy the fun going on around them.

Bees, bugs and butterflies are on the agenda in the environmental areas while the Park Life education programme will have activities related to the harmless Hoverfly and his pollinator pals.

Everyone can enjoy the plants and craft stalls while a fun fair zone with the biggest inflatable assault course in the world will be on offer for £1.00.

Councillor Matt Garrett, Chair of the People and Communities Committee, who launched the Spring Fair said: “Be adventurous that’s our message for the weekend try out something you haven’t done before alongside those old favourites.

“The Spring Fair is always a great family event with thousands of people of all ages coming through the gates. I hope everyone will take advantage of what’s on offer.”

Visitors are encouraged to use public transport with a bus service from Donegall Square East as only limited parking, including disabled parking, is available at Belfast Indoor Bowls Club, Milltown Road. A park and ride service will operate from here between 1.30pm – 5.30pm each day.

Only assistance dogs only are allowed in the park.

More information is available from www.belfastcity.gov.uk/events or pick up a leaflet, which are also available in braille, from local centres or visitor attractions.