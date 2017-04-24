Following months of voting, the Face of Buttercrane 2017 was named at Buttercrane’s Spring Blogger Fashion event and Face of Buttercrane Final. The fashion show was styled by local fashion blogger and model Chloe Henning. 16 year old Shauna McEvoy, from Newry, came out tops after the judges evaluated the four finalists during the catwalk event – the finalists were drawn on social media. Shauna, a student of Our Lady’s Grammar in Newry, was congratulated by the other finalists Niamh Grant, 22, Mayobridge, Elsa Nasibi, 17, Newry and Shannon Holland, 16, Newry.

Peter Murray, Centre Manager, said: “We’d like to thank all the finalists, their families and people who voted for them for all their support. We have a very worthy winner in Shauna and we’d like to congratulate her and look forward to working with her on upcoming promotion and advertising campaigns for Buttercrane”.

For more coverage of this event see our May issue – on sale now.