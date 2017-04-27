Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Announces Biggest Ever Summer Flights and Holidays Programme

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced its biggest ever summer flights and holidays programme for Summer 18 from Belfast International Airport, with EIGHT BRAND NEW destinations and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft added to the fleet to support a phenomenal 39% increase in capacity.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist will fly to 22 destinations in Summer 18, after adding eight brand new routes from Belfast International Airport. This growth means the creation of approximately 30 new jobs, mostly in flight deck and cabin crew positions.

Six of the routes will be exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, including:

Antalya – one service every week to Turkey’s turquoise coast

one service every week to Turkey’s turquoise coast Madeira – one service every week to this famous island, known for its green and rugged landscape

one service every week to this famous island, known for its green and rugged landscape Crete – one service every week to Greece’s largest island, famed for its varied terrain, which ranges from fine-sand beaches to the White Mountains

one service every week to Greece’s largest island, famed for its varied terrain, which ranges from fine-sand beaches to the White Mountains Costa de Almeria – with two services every week, Costa de Almeria offers Blue Flag beaches and white washed villages. Customers can take their pick from the family friendly resort of Roquetas de Mar or the historic village of Mojacar for authentic Spanish charm

with two services every week, Costa de Almeria offers Blue Flag beaches and white washed villages. Customers can take their pick from the family friendly resort of Roquetas de Mar or the historic village of Mojacar for authentic Spanish charm Naples – one service every week to one of Italy’s oldest, most artistic and most delicious cities, known for its culinary delights and access to the stunning Amalfi Coast

– one service every week to one of Italy’s oldest, most artistic and most delicious cities, known for its culinary delights and access to the stunning Amalfi Coast Paphos – one service every week to Paphos, famed for its archaeological sites relating to Aphrodite, including ruins of palaces, tombs and mosaic-tiled villas

In addition to these exclusive routes, there are two other new destinations to Malta and Rhodes for Summer 18, with a weekly flight operating to each destination.

In total there will be over 400,000 seats available (over 110,000 more seats than Summer 17) for Summer 18, with more than 75,000 seats across the eight new destinations, meaning Northern Ireland holidaymakers are spoilt for choice when it comes to where and when they would like to get away.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This will be our biggest ever summer programme from Belfast International, with 8 brand new destinations, 400,000 seats and more hotels than ever before with our award-winning airline and package holiday operator. We have made a huge investment in Belfast, creating new jobs and putting in an additional aircraft to allow holidaymakers to fly to more destinations than ever in Summer 18. Such sustained growth is only possible by looking after customers, which shows that our continued investment into offering real package holidays and family friendly flights is working.”

Graham Keddie, Belfast International Airport managing director said, “Coming on the back of hosting the Routes Europe event in Belfast we are thrilled that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are increasing their range of destinations at Belfast International Airport. This 39% increase in capacity not only brings the total number of routes served by Jet2.com to 22 but will also mean a jobs boost for the local economy with the addition of a fourth based aircraft. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are clearly responding to customer demand for services to popular holiday destinations at affordable prices.”

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has also extended its flying programme to other key destinations including Faro, Ibiza and Fuerteventura so customers can really maximise the summer at the start and the end of the season. Flights to Fuerteventura alone will be increasing by 63% in Summer 18 and with the destination boasting over 3,000 hours of sunshine per year it is the perfect place to jet off to escape the gloomy Northern Ireland weather.

For more information and to book please visit www.jet2holidays.com.