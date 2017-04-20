Lavazza Style Saturday Brunch

Lavazza Coffee Style Saturday brunch was held at Robinson & Cleaver on Saturday 25 March, which formed a new event as part of the West Coast Cooler Fashion Week Spring / Summer ’17 festival. The morning was caffeine fuelled and proved the ultimate fashion filter with key looks from across the fashion spectrum selected by some of the country’s top stylists including Courtney Smith and Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney as well as London-based Jamie Russell and Lewis Cameron.

More photographs from this event are available in our May issue, on sale Friday 21st April.