Lisburn’s Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield, MBE held his Charity Table Quiz recently in Lagan Valley Island and raised £985 for his charity, TinyLife. TinyLife is dedicated to the support of premature babies and their families across Northern Ireland. It offers a variety of helpful and practical expertise, advice and support.

