Magic at Merry May Day in Holywood

Monday 1st May will see Holywood transform into the magical wonderland of colourful street theatre and local delights which Merry May Day is known and loved for.

From 10am High street and Church Road will be buzzing with charity stalls, food and festivities. Come and find vintage and preloved treasures, delicious treats and handmade crafts.

Holywood District Community Council will host traditional favourites Bonnie Baby Competition, held in Queen’s Leisure Complex at 10.30am and the Fancy Dress Competition at the Maypole at 12.15pm. This year’s themes for fancy dress are Superhero’s, Princess’s, Disney character’s or a favourite character from a book.

This year’s May Queen is Holywood native, 17 year old Leah Ross who will be crowned at 10.45 at the Maypole. Leah was a Bonny Baby competition winner and has now come full circle to be crowned May Queen.

The ever-popular Maypole Dancing will take place at 11am and 1pm. At 12 noon, McElhinney School of Dance Holywood Rhythms will perform Irish Dancing while young children can get their chance to dance around their own Maypole with Jump, Jiggle and Jive from 12 noon – 4pm.

From 12 noon there will be Spectacular Street Theatre including the UK’s first free spinning aerial hoop act La Luna. Comedy duo, Grow Your Own and stunning floral acts, In Bloom. Enjoy traditional puppet fun with Punch and Judy at 12pm, 1.30pm, 3pm.

Look out for character’s from Midsummer Night’s Dream such as the King and Queen of the Faeries and the ever mischievous Puck. You may even spot a Unicorn!

Holywood’s history will come alive on the Discover Hollywood Heritage Walk from 10am-12 noon, (Tickets £4 and booked in advance)

Don’t forget if you fancy some shopping or a bite of lunch, most of Holywood’s shops and eateries will be open throughout the day.

So come on down to Holywood on Monday, 1 May from 10am – 4pm for a fun-filled day at this FREE EVENT!