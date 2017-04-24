NIFDA Awards 2017

The 14th Northern Ireland Food & Drink Awards served up a celebration of innovation, quality and export success as leading local food and drink companies were recognised at an awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast. A total of 11 awards were presented at the event, which was attended by over 350 guests including major retailers, government officials and industry leaders.

Winners on the night included Dale Farm, Linden Foods, Scott’s Bakery, Pop Notch, Kettyle Foods, Linwoods, Dunbia, Punjana, Moy Park, Suki Tea, and Professor Chris Elliott, Director of the Institute for Global Food Safety at Queen’s University Belfast.

For more coverage of this event, check out our May issue, on sale now.