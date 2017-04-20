Schools’ Cup Final at Kingspan

Royal Belfast Academical Institution won the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup final for the third time in a row, after a tough win over Methodist College Belfast at the Kingspan Stadium. The end result was RBAI 12 MCB 8, which Methodist College dominating in the first half, but ultimately RBAI pulling it back in the second to lift the trophy and secure their third title victory. Supporters from both schools, and more across Belfast, watched the match from the stands of the Kingspan Stadium.

For full coverage of this event see our May issue, on sale Friday 21st April.