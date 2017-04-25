He-Shi Launches Limited Edition Summer Pack

Launching April 2017, the Gordons Chemists Exclusive, Limited Edition He-Shi Express Liquid Tan and Tanning Mitt Pack contains everything you need for the perfect, long-lasting summer glow!

He-Shi’s original tanning hero He-Shi Express Liquid Tan 150ml is quick and easy to apply with a light liquid, ‘see where it goes’ formula that dries in minutes, delivering a gorgeously natural-looking golden colour that lasts up to 7-10 days.

As with all He-Shi formulations, the Express Liquid Tan can be layered to achieve a darker depth of colour –simply let dry and reapply! And a little goes a long way…just one 150ml bottle tans up to 5 bodies!

He-Shi Express Liquid Tan is paraben and alcohol free and as a serious multi-tasker, has been formulated with Moisture Lock Technology that helps to keep skin hydrated and prolong your tan.

The essential tool to create a flawless, streak-free finish, the He-Shi Tanning Mitt ensures ease of application for all He-Shi tanning products with a double lotion-proof barrier that helps to ensure that hands remain stain-free…and it’s machine washable for repeated use!

Gordons Limited Edition Offer Price £9.99

Value £25.75

Available exclusively from selected Gordons Chemists nationwide, while stocks last.