West Coast Cooler FASHIONWEEK returned last weekend for a sold-out, four-day fashion festival with an array of stylish events across Belfast.

Taking place at venues across the city, the busy schedule kicked off on Thursday at Life Church with the return of the sell-out designer and high street runway shows alongside popular fashion fringe events Sushi Saturday at Asian favourite Zen, as well as Style Sunday – which, this season, was held at Coco on Mother’s Day for the perfect day out for any mum interested in fashion, beauty and feeling good. Budding new events included the stylish Lavazza Coffee Style Saturday brunch at Robinson & Cleaver which offered the ultimate fashion filter showcasing key looks from across the fashion spectrum selected by some of the country’s top stylists, namely Courtney Smith and Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney as well as London-based Jamie Russell and Lewis Cameron.