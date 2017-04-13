‘On Yer Bike’ For Charity

Belfast born Chris Baird, alongside friends Tom Whittle and Leo Harris, whom he met whilst studying Law at Warwick University, are taking the term ‘on yer bike’ quite literally in a fundraising mission which will see the trio cycle the length of South America. The journey, which begins and finishes in Cusco, Peru – hence the name Cusco2Cusco, will cover 13,000km and will take the boys approximately nine months to complete. Whilst the boys are currently undertaking this mammoth task, to date they have already raised a staggering £40,000 for their three nominated charities: Alzheimer’s Society (chosen by Chris), Kidney Cancer UK (chosen by Tom) and RightToPlay (chosen by Leo).

If you would like to donate, visit the Cusco 2 Cusco fundraising page at: www.cusco2cusco.com.