Anna Henry is Crowned 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland

Anna Henry has been crowned the 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland at the glittering black tie event at the Europa Hotel, Belfast on Monday 15th May.

The stunning 22 year old Renewable Energy engineering student from Portglenone impressed the panel of judges on the night with her beauty, charm and personality, giving her the winning edge over twenty-three other finalists, to acquire the coveted crown from previous titleholder, Emma Carswell.

The exclusive gala final was a glamorous affair hosted by Q Radio breakfast presenter Stephen Clements and former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter, Zoe Salmon Corrie.

Full coverage of this event will be available in our July issue.