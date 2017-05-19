Armagh Craft Fair Returns With a Bigger and Brighter Line-Up

Armagh Craft Fair is returning to Armagh on Saturday 27th May from 10.30am to 6pm, at The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre.

Bringing high quality craft to the heart of Armagh City this annual event offers something for everyone. The fair will feature over 45 high quality craft stalls from makers across Northern Ireland and Ireland. The crafts on show at this year’s Craft Fair will include textiles, knitwear, jewellery, wood, metal, basketry, glass, soaps, leather, ceramics, and candles to name but a few.

There will also be 13 free craft demonstrations from master crafters throughout the day including hands on creative craft making opportunities for both adults and children. Why not have a go and learn a new skill? Ever had a burning desire to try your hand at Ceramics, Felting, Hand Loom Weaving, Basketry, Jewellery Making, Green Woodwork, Leather Working, Metal Sculptures, Needle Felting, Glass-Lampworking, Hemp Rope Making? Well now’s your chance to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in as they’re all available at this year’s Craft Fair.

In addition to all this, there will be children’s workshops, musical entertainment, great food & much more.

Also, don’t forget to take a look at the fantastic Art Of Craft Exhibition in The Market Place Gallery, featuring the work of Bernie Leahy.

For further information, bookings and to download the full programme go to www.marketplacearmagh.com . You can also follow developments on Facebook (www.facebook.com/marketplacearmagh) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mptarmagh) for the latest information and video previews.