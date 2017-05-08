Bushmills® Irish Whiskey Takes Over the Filthy Quarter This Bank Holiday

The Filthy Quarter will host the first ever Black Bush® Block Party on Sunday 28 May from 4pm as part of the #AnswerTheCall event series. The event will be an explosion of creative energy saluting the fearless, the spirited and the defiant and will offer urban revellers the opportunity to enjoy Black Bush inspired street food, specially-created Black Bush serves, live art demonstrations and a pop-up barber shop experience.

Created in collaboration with Kevin Pyke, food guru and owner of Derry/Londonderry based street-food start-up Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, The Black Bush Block Party is the first-time Kevin will share his street food concept with a Belfast audience. Kevin has been experimenting with Bushmills® Irish Whiskey to create a menu of Black Bush inspired tacos to introduce at the Block Party. His tacos will pair perfectly with the rich, fruity notes and intense character of Black Bush and include ‘Beef Brisket Slow-Cooked in Black Bush’ and ‘Pork Al Pastor with a Black Bush Glaze’, to name a few.

The #AnswerTheCall series sees Bushmills® Irish Whiskey working with local creators, thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs and adventurers to celebrate their stories and inspire others to fulfil their true calling. Kevin will be joined by barber extraordinaire Garry Jackson and elusive street-artist Glen Molloy. All three talents will showcase their passions and share their stories of fearlessness and defiance to inspire revellers to discover and answer their call.

The Old Bushmills Distillery has been handcrafting whiskey for over 400 years, and is one of the first distilleries in the world to make both single malt and blended Irish whiskey. This innovation and fearlessness to forge a new path are concepts with which Kevin Pyke can identify.

Kevin was a teenager when he realised his calling in food, and set off on a journey of food discovery, with nothing more than his passion and determination. From 14 hour shifts in street kitchens to finding his finesse in Michelin-starred restaurants, Kevin spent years perfecting his craft. But he couldn’t satisfy his cravings. He knew he was meant for more.

After touring the world for over ten years sampling the most secret recipes from exotic lands such as India, Indonesia and Thailand, Kevin returned home to Northern Ireland with a newfound understanding of food.

In 2013, the Derry/Londonderry man found the missing ingredient to what would eventually become his own restaurant – a battered steel shipping container. Old and beat-up, the container looked like waste to most, but mustering all his savings, Kevin revamped the container into Pyke ’N’ Pommes. An authentic street food kitchen was born and Kevin started cooking up a storm on Derry’s Foyle Marina. Kevin said no to the ordinary and defied convention to shake up the restaurant scene, carving out a brand new food experience – no front door, no table service and not a predictable creation in sight.

Through his hard work, creativity and determination Kevin has turned Pyke ’N’ Pommes from a piece of scrap metal into an internationally-acclaimed, award-winning street food eatery. The industrial, hard-hitting eatery is an everyday reminder of how a fearless attitude and determination can carve a path to success.

Now, as part of the Black Bush Block Party this 28th May, Kevin will bring the undeniable atmosphere and intense aromas of Pyke ’N’ Pommes to Belfast for the very first time for Belfast to experience his food revolution built on fiery fare and fervid fun.

Some of the other talent collaborating with Bushmills Irish Whiskey to host and curate #AnswerTheCall events include one of Belfast’s best known street artists, Visual Waste who has attracted thousands of tourists to Belfast with his expressive and unpredictable murals.

To read the stories of and keep up to date with the #AnswerTheCall series, visit www.answerthecall.co.uk. To join in the conversation follow Bushmills on social media @BushmillsUK.