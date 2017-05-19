Castle Leslie Estate Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Although there is over 1000 years recorded of Leslie family history, the 10th May 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Castle Leslie Estate operating as a thriving business.

The last quarter of a century has seen the estate regenerate from a leaking seasonal Tea Rooms with a handful of part time staff to the current operations with a team of well over 140 at the end of the season.

Castle Leslie Estate is set on 1000 acres of rolling parkland with ancient trees and glittering lakes teeming with wildlife. Situated on the border, it is one of the most breath-taking estates in Ireland.

The estate is one of only a handful of Castles and Estates in Ireland still home to its founding family. It is the only one operating on such a scale and it has now become one of the most individual and best loved places to stay in Ireland.

When asked about the last 25 years, Sammy Leslie tells: “Our family’s ethos has always been one of creativity and curiosity, openness and sharing, of innovation and entrepreneurship, of sensitivity and working with, of involvement and teamwork. With 1000 years of Leslie family history recorded, and 25 years in business, it is my great honour to be the one tasked with bringing a unique and important part of Ireland’s living heritage through to the future.”

About the future she said “Like my father I strongly believe that we inherit nor own lands, we are just guardians doing our best for future generations. It is my hope that Castle Leslie Estate will provide more decades of employment for those who live locally and continue to be a sanctuary for all our guests”.

Sammy added “I’d like to pay huge thanks to each and every one of our team, both, past and present, our loyal customers, and our future customers. Cheers to 25 years, and here’s to 25 more!”

The original dream for Castle Leslie Estate – great horses, good food and good old-style hospitality is flourishing. With over 30 national and international awards to name including the AA’s prestigious Courtesy and Care Award, multiple Hotel and Catering Review Gold Medal Awards, a hall of fame member of the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2 AA Rosettes for Snaffles Restaurant and most recently, Best Domestic Equine Enterprise Award at the Irish Sport Industry Awards.