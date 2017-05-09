posted on May 9th, 2017

Dale Farm Ice Cream delivery brings a smile to the Mencap Children’s Centre


Ulster Rugby player, Tommy Bowe, joins Trinity (3) from Lisburn in the garden of the Mencap Children's Centre for a Dale Farm ice-cream.
With the arrival of sunshine and blue skies, Dale Farm recently recruited three new ice-cream men in the shape of Ulster Rugby players Tommy Bowe, Darren Cave and Marcell Coetzee to make a surprise delivery to the Mencap Children’s Centre.

L-R - Ulster Rugby players Darren Cave, Tommy Bowe and Marcell Coetzee join Eoin (3, Lisburn), Lauren (3, Lisburn) and Noah (3, Lisburn) on the roundabout in the Mencap Children's Centre garden for a special ice-cream delivery
Players joined children for ice-cream and lollies in the garden of the £4.6m facility, which was purpose-built for the learning disability charity. Over 52 children, aged 2-3 years old, with a learning disability, autism and complex needs attend the centre every week. The special delivery was a welcome treat for all the children attending the centre on the day.

The Mencap Children’s Centre works in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

A video from the visit can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/216487679

Ulster Rugby player, Tommy Bowe, joins Eoin (3) from Lisburn in the garden of the Mencap Children's Centre for a Dale Farm ice-lolly.
