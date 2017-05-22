Hastings Hotels Launch Spa Experiences With Wellness For Cancer

Two of Northern Ireland’s leading spas have launched a unique collection of nurturing face and body treatments for those who are living with, through and beyond cancer.

The Spa at Culloden and The Spa at Slieve Donard have developed the Nurture & Support Spa Experiences in association with Wellness for Cancer™, a world leading provider of cancer therapy training.

Therapists from each spa have been trained and certified to provide services for people undergoing cancer treatment with the aim to create completely stress free treatments dedicated to giving guests some well-deserved pampering, relaxation and hopefully a little bit of escapism, safe in the knowledge that their personal needs, health and privacy are paramount.

Rachel Crawford, Manager of The Spa at Culloden said: “We have created this unique collection of nurturing face and body treatments, specially designed to sooth the guest and nourish their body. All therapists have been professionally trained in these specific medical conditions to tailor all treatments to the needs of the guest, taking into consideration recent surgery, removal of lymph nodes and the condition of lymphedema.”

Helen McCune, Manager of The Spa at Slieve Donard added: “Each of the four treatments have been created using a specific range of cancer safe products by leading spa provider ESPA. We offer a unique facial; massage; back, face and scalp treatment and energy balancing treatment. The collection is dedicated to helping to reduce stress and anxiety, to nurture, nourish and make each guest feel special.”

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, the two spas held an event at The Spa at Culloden which gave patients from local cancer charities Marie Curie, Friends of the Cancer Centre, Action Cancer, Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital and Cancer Focus NI the chance to experience the new treatments.

Joanne McCarthy from the Cancer Centre said: “It’s great that patients can now avail of these treatments from specially trained staff who are aware of the challenges that patients face as a result of their treatments. They are sensitive to the needs of the patients and can work around them, helping patients to relax and take some much needed time out for themselves.”