Local Radio Duo Are Spreading the News in the Big Apple

Q Radio’s Q Zoo with Ryan and Ali has been named as a finalist in the 2017 New York Festival’s International Radio Program Awards; the only Northern Ireland based station to feature as a finalist. The New York Festival’s International Radio Program Awards honours the World’s Best Radio Programs receiving entries from radio stations, networks and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe.

Nominated in the Best Comedy/Humour category in a local market, the programme, which broadcasts between 7pm and 11pm Sunday to Thursday, is renowned for its comedic on-air antics and hilarious pranks. The 20-minute entry submitted comprised of popular features such as ‘One Word Weather with Conor McGregor’, as well as an ode to their Award distributors with a prank phone call to a New York pizzeria.

The only Northern Ireland based radio station featured as a finalist, Managing Director and Head of Programmes at Q Radio, Robert Walshe, commented: “I am delighted that Ryan and Ali, and all who work on the Q Zoo programme, have been acknowledged by such prestigious awards. The Q Zoo with Ryan and Ali debuted in January of this year and the feedback from the listeners has been overwhelmingly positive. To have the same response from our industry peers is outstanding. To have the chance to showcase our work to a jury comprising of some of the most captivating and prominent programming producers in the industry is an absolute honour.”

Ryan commented: “We are so proud to have made it to this point. We are constantly striving to create funny and relatable content that will make people interact with us and, most importantly, laugh! We have developed a great chemistry on air which I’m glad the judges picked up on.”

Ali said: “We both work very hard to produce quality airtime for our listeners. We both share a very similar sense of humour so working together is nothing but fun! Award nominations like this one are a complete bonus!”

With the awards scheduled to take place on Monday 19th June at a ceremony in Manhattan, Ryan and Ali are not just feeling nomination nerves! “I am an awful flyer”, commented Ballycastle-born Ali, “I have never left the UK and Ireland so a transatlantic flight would be a big step!” For Ryan it’s not the airport arrivals he is destined for but the hospital version! “My partner Jenny and I are due our first baby on 21st June and I’m not sure how she feels about me jetting off to New York two days before!”

Ryan and Ali’s success coincides with the latest set of figures from radio industry body RAJAR, revealing that Q Radio’s following continues to grow, with an additional 41,000 listeners year on year. The Northern-Ireland wide Q Radio network now has a total of 289,000 listeners per week, giving them their highest recorded figure to date.

