Holywood was more like a scene from the French Riviera as people who packed the seaside town for the ‘Merry May Day Activities’ were met with wall-to-wall sunshine. The activities included: Food, craft and charity stalls, maypole dancing, Irish dancing, children’s interactive dancing, fancy dress competition, bonny baby competition and a historical walk. The special event of the fun packed day was of course the crowning of the May Queen, Leah Ross by Alderman Deborah Girvan (Mayor of Ards & North Down).

Marina Gilpin, Jenny Patrick and Christine Miller pictured with their children Elleigh, Gracie, Jaxson and Amber. Lianne Johnston and her children Amy and Charlie pictured with Gordon Dunne MLA and Cllr Stephen Dunne. McElhinney School of Irish Festival Dancing (Holywood & East Belfast) pictured after their dancing performance at the May Pole. Included are Alderman Deborah Girvan (Mayor of Ards & North Down) and Leah Ross (May Queen). Alderman Deborah Girvan (Mayor of Ards & North Down) pictured after crowning the May Queen, Leah Ross at Merry May Day in Holywood.