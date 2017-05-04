posted on May 4th, 2017
Merry May Day in Holywood
Holywood was more like a scene from the French Riviera as people who packed the seaside town for the ‘Merry May Day Activities’ were met with wall-to-wall sunshine. The activities included: Food, craft and charity stalls, maypole dancing, Irish dancing, children’s interactive dancing, fancy dress competition, bonny baby competition and a historical walk. The special event of the fun packed day was of course the crowning of the May Queen, Leah Ross by Alderman Deborah Girvan (Mayor of Ards & North Down).