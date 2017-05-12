Walk of Life Fashion Show at the Crowne Plaza

The (CAT)Walk of Life Fashion Show was the brainchild of Julie Duckworth-Fitzsimmons in partnership with Cathy Martin, after the success of the Fifty over Fifty show at Belfast Fashion Week in 2016.

Julie’s unique, 1980s-themed event was dedicated to her Mother and Father John and Sheila Duckworth who both sadly had passed away from illnesses. She wanted to fundraise for the two charities close to her heart – and their illnesses; The Boom Foundation and Parkinson’s UK. She enlisted a group of 16 models from the 1980s era and together with Cathy, they produced the show to a backdrop of popular music from that era, with a twist of 80s in the styling and event entertainment such as ghost actors dressed in 80s vintage dress, milling around two Delorean Cars displayed at the front of the hotel, an 80s retro film and a classic 80s disco hosted by Pete Snodden from Cool FM.

Many celebrities supported the event by taking part in the catwalk or creating support messages via video – names such as Eamonn Holmes, Jamie Dornan, Nick Kershaw, Jimmy Nesbitt, Nuala McKeever, Peter Corry, Pamela Ballentine and May McFettridge all lent a hand, as well as Dame Mary Peters, Paul Clark, Tim McGarry, Big T, Caroline Fleck, Paddy Jenkins, Alison Fleming, Patience Bradley and Jim Dornan. They all gave their time for free and added the wow factor to the show.

There were many sponsors, donors, retailers and media who all added quality elements to the event, which saw 550 guests attending and £10,000 raised for the charities. Watch out for Walk of Life 2, in 2018!

