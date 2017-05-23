Winner of Northern Ireland’s Nightmare Bathroom Competition Revealed

Leading bathroom company, Bassetts, announced that Elizabeth McGrogan (35) from Castlereagh has won the first-ever ‘Northern Ireland’s Nightmare Bathroom Competition’ and her prize is her very own dream bathroom renovation worth £10,000.

The competition saw people from all over Northern Ireland submitting an image or video of their current nightmare bathroom alongside reasons why they deserve a dream bathroom.

Beating stiff competition, Elizabeth was named among the five finalists as decided by an expert judging panel led by Philip Rodgers, owner of Philip Rodgers Design, before ultimately going on to win the overall prize.

Elizabeth submitted an impressive video of her bathroom which was entitled ‘The McGrogan’s Bathroom Nightmare,’ and featured an image of their dream bathroom before showing the reality of their current nightmare bathroom, which included floral tiles, holes filled with silicone, lime green paint and mould.

The East Belfast native said she could no longer cope with her bathroom and even her three dogs, Tootsie, Betsy and Holly, couldn’t put up with it any longer!

Elizabeth’s entry secured the most votes on social media following an impressive campaign including support from local politician Naomi Long on Twitter.

Elizabeth said, “After a close family member’s positive experience with Bassetts we decided to enter this competition to transform our bathroom. My whole family are delighted that we have won this competition and are excited that we are finally going to have our dream bathroom.

“In the past I have invited family over to stay and had to apologise to them for the state of my bathroom, it was very embarrassing. Now though, with my five year old daughter Georgia wanting a Kacuzzi, as she can’t quite say Jacuzzi, and my 16 year old son wanting an audio-Bluetooth mirror, we are sure this really will be our whole family’s dream bathroom!”

Bassetts Managing Director Alan Wright added, “We have been overwhelmed with the engagement this competition has received from people across Northern Ireland. We received a large amount of entries and we would like to thank everyone that has entered.

“It was a tight-run race but in the end, Elizabeth is a well-deserved winner and we are now working closely with the McGrogan family to make their dream bathroom a reality with the aim of installing it within the next few months.”

The competition ran from March through to May with the public voting stage taking place over a two week period. The other four finalists all received a 50% discount voucher which can be used across any of Bassetts’ stores.

Catering for every need, ranging from boilers and radiators through to bathrooms, showers, tiles and everything in between, Bassetts currently employs over 100 people with branches in Bangor, Belfast, Clady, Coleraine, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, Greencastle, L’Derry, Mallusk, Newry, Portadown and Omagh.

For further information, visit www.bassettsonline.com or telephone 028 3833 94 38.