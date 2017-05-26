Bushmills® Irish Whiskey Takes Over The Filthy Quarter This Bank Holiday

The Filthy Quarter will host the first ever Black Bush® Block Party on Sunday 28 May from 4pm as part of the #AnswerTheCall event series. The event will be an explosion of creative energy saluting the fearless, the spirited and the defiant.

Created in collaboration with Kevin Pyke, food guru and owner of Derry/Londonderry based street-food start-up Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, The Black Bush Block Party is the first-time Kevin will share his street food concept with a Belfast audience. Kevin has been experimenting with Bushmills® Irish Whiskey to create a menu of Black Bush inspired tacos and will bring the undeniable atmosphere and intense aromas of Pyke ’N’ Pommes to Belfast so the city can experience his food revolution built on fiery fare and fervid fun.

Kevin’s tacos will pair perfectly with the rich, fruity notes and intense character of Black Bush and include ‘Beef Brisket Slow-Cooked in Black Bush’ and ‘Pork Al Pastor with a Black Bush Glaze’, to name a few.

The #AnswerTheCall series sees Bushmills® Irish Whiskey working with local creators, thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs and adventurers to celebrate their stories and inspire others to fulfil their true calling. Kevin will be joined by barber extraordinaire Garry Jackson and elusive street-artist Glen Molloy. All three talents will showcase their passions and share their stories of fearlessness and defiance to inspire revellers to discover and answer their call.

To read the stories of and keep up to date with the #AnswerTheCall series, visit www.answerthecall.co.uk. To join in the conversation follow Bushmills on social media @BushmillsUK.