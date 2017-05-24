Get Your Tickets for the Fashion Event of the Summer

Fashionistas take note! The stunning Slieve Donard Resort and Spa will become a catwalk for lovers of fashion, make-up and style on Thursday 22nd June.

The Summer Styling Showcase event, in association with Victoria Square, promises to solve all your summer fashion worries, says Helen McCune, Spa Manager at the Spa at Slieve Donard.

“Last year’s event was an overwhelming success so we are delighted to once again be working with Victoria Square. Katherin Farries, the fabulous personal stylist from Victoria Square, will be giving her expert tips on what to wear this season and what styles, colours and trends to follow for every type of occasion. Beauty consultants from CID Cosmetics will also be on hand to provide their top tips on how to achieve the perfect summer looks.

“Not only that, but the event also includes summer cocktails and delicious canapés, a gorgeous goody bag and the chance to enter a wonderful prize draw in aid of Daisy Lodge”, concludes Helen.

Get your tickets whilst you can for this popular event by calling the Spa at Slieve Donard on 028 4372 6166 – tickets are priced at £15 and £10 for spa members.