Golf and Guitars at Holywood Golf Course

Boyzlife stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden rocked out with Dame Mary Peters and Maurice Jay after completing their 18 Holes at Golf and Guitars in aid of the Mary Peters Trust. The Golf and Guitars event injected some ‘rock and hole’ into the normally peaceful surroundings of Holywood Golf Club, as the worlds of golf and music collided for a day to raise money for the Mary Peters Trust, which helps talented young sportsmen and women realise their sporting dreams. After a sunny day in which over 120 golfers and musicians competed, a live gig took place featuring local musicians. The event was sponsored by online golf booking service GolfNow, leading motor company Charles Hurst Group, taxi firm Fonacab and golf public relations specialists Duffy Rafferty Communications.