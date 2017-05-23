High Sheriff Opens Willowfield Church Halls

The High Sheriff of Belfast, Alderman Tom Haire, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the newly refurbished Willowfield Church Halls in east Belfast at the weekend.

The special ceremony was attended by members of the church and the local community as well as funders of the major project. Belfast City Council contributed £560,000 through the Belfast Investment Fund (BIF). Funding for the £1,125,000 project also came through fundraising from the church, with £325,000 raised, as well as a £240,000 investment from the Department of Education.

The Belfast Investment Fund was established to support partnership projects. The refurbishment of Willowfield Church Halls is the first BIF project to be completed in the city.

The redevelopment of the Church Halls includes refurbishment of the main hall; a health and well-being suite, a meeting area and coffee shop which will be open to the public as well as a new kitchen to train young people cooking skills. The new facilities will also provide a permanent base for the Willowfield Youth Trust, a voluntary service offering support for young people looking for work, hoping to improve their wellbeing or learn new skills.

The High Sheriff said: “I’m absolutely delighted to open Willowfield Church Halls. The vision behind this project was to provide the local community with facilities that will bring real benefit to residents. This is an area of social deprivation, with limited community facilities in the surrounding area. The dilapidated building was closed in December 2015 and it will now be open for everybody, both young and old, to enjoy.

“There will be a range of clubs and activities hosted in the building now from supporting those looking for work, help with education and learning new skills, volunteering opportunities as well as improving fitness and getting active. For the past 15 years, Willowfield Church has used the slogan ‘In the Community – for the Community’ and now the Halls will enable far more people to benefit from their local community.”

The official opening of Willowfield Church Halls on Saturday also included the opening of the U-Turn Project – a multi-use games area (MUGA) beside the halls – in memory of a young person from the area who passed away after an illness and in recognition of his love of sport.

The Belfast Investment Fund includes £28.2 million for landmark projects across the city. For more information on the council’s investment in the city, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/investment.